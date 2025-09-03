itel A90 Limited Edition will be launched in India today in the budget segment. The new smartphone variant is confirmed to launch with an IP54 rating for better water and dust resistance, a premium finish and enhanced durability. The company may launch it with the same specifications and features, such as 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP rear camera, 6.6-inch screen, 5,000mAh battery and UniSoc T7100 processor. It may offer some upgrades to the new model. itel A90 Limited Edition price may be below INR 10,000. Vivo Y500 Launched in China With 8,200mAh Battery and 90W Fast-Charging; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Vivo Y Series Smartphone.

itel A90 Limited Edition to Launch Today in India

