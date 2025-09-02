itel A90 Limited Edition will launch in India on September 3, 2025. The new special edition smartphone will be introduced with a premium finish and enhanced durability, having IP54 rating and damage-proof protection. The Hong Kong-based company posted on social media, "itel A90 Limited Edition coming with rugged durability! Ready to Go Beyond Max!". So far, the company has not announced any specifications or feature upgrades. It may come with the same ones introduced in the standard variant, like 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 5,000mAh battery, 13MP rear camera and 6.6-inch display. itel A90 Limited Edition price may be below INR 10,000. Vivo V60e Price in India and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Check Details.

itel A90 Limited Edition Launch Date Confirmed, Coming on September 3

