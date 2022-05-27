Tesla chief Elon Musk on Thursday confirmed that Jack Dorsey has stepped down from Twitter board. He tweeted "I'm a fan of Jack btw. Wish he would stay on the board, but I understand that he needs to move on." Dorsey's exit from the Twitter board marks his full exit from the microblogging site. News of Dorsey's leaving the Twitter board comes at a time when Tesla CEO Elon Musk is planning to front USD 33.5 billion in his bid to take over Twitter.

Jack off the board! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

