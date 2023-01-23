Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly ready to cash in on the Washington Post newspaper in a bid to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders. The billionaire acquired the Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million. The NFL team is expected to be valued between $5.5-$6.5 million. Amid this, reports say that Bezos is looking to clear the way to purchase the sporting franchise. Amazon Beats Apple To Become Number 1 in World’s Most Valued Brand List, Tata Group Only Indian Company To Make in Top 100; Check Top 10 Brand Names.

Jeff Bezos to Sell Washington Post:

JUST IN - Jeff Bezos to sell Washington Post to buy NFL team — NYP — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 23, 2023

