Airtel services are down again for thousands of people. Recently, Bharti Airtel faced backlash for an interrupted services and persisting network issues that caused inconvenience to the people. Now, Airtel subscribers have posted online saying they have been facing network problems again. A user posted, "Airtel Down again, #airtelisdown", while another user posted, "I’m so confused why Airtel network has been down for days and the company hasn’t made a statement about it. Very irresponsible," A user from UP East said that Airtel was also down in his area. On the other hand, Jio responded to a user complaining about the network error and told him to run a diagnostic in the My Jio app. Vodafone Idea did not see any such latest network outage issues reported by its subscribers. Airtel Down Again: Customers Across India Report Call Drops, Weak Signals and Internet Outage.

Airtel Down in UP East, Says Subscriber on X

Up east also down — आshiष सिंह (@_aashishsingh_) August 25, 2025

Airtel Network Down at Lanja, Posted User on X

Complete network down here at lanja 416701 near senior college @Airtel_Presence @airtelindia — Ajinkya (@ajinkyabapat1) August 25, 2025

Airtel Subscribers Says, 'My Mobile Network Has Been Down for Few Hours'

@Airtel_Presence - my mobile network has been down for a few hours? Can you help. — Abhishek (@NotAbhishek) August 25, 2025

"I'm So Confused, Why Airtel Down for Days?", Netizen Posted on X

I’m so confused why Airtel network has been down for days and the company hasn’t made a statement about it. Very irresponsible — Juliet Noah 🤍 (@julietnoah_) August 25, 2025

Airtel Down Again, Said User on X

Airtel down again # airtel is down — Agase Shridhar G Pandit 🇮🇳 (@pshridhar8) August 25, 2025

Jio Services Down, Company Responds

Hi Vedant, we never want to let you down. If the problem still persists, kindly perform Run Diagnostics on your MyJio app. Click here to run diagnostics: https://t.co/59HvAldZK7 - Yogender — JioCare (@JioCare) August 25, 2025

Reliance Jio Responds to Customer Over Network Issues

Hi Deepak, we never want to let you down. The confirmed Engineer visit for your JioFiber service repair is at the earliest. Rest assured, our Engineer will visit your premises as per the schedule. Click https://t.co/xw3fpmNRNQ to view your service request status on MyJio (1/2) — JioCare (@JioCare) August 25, 2025

Jio Down in Rajasthan, Said User on X

@JioCare is jio network down in udaipur, rajasthan or its just for me, can't connect to 5g and in 4g internet is slow as 2g — Mayank Meena (@0xmynk) August 25, 2025

