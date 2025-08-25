Airtel services are down again for thousands of people. Recently, Bharti Airtel faced backlash for an interrupted services and persisting network issues that caused inconvenience to the people. Now, Airtel subscribers have posted online saying they have been facing network problems again. A user posted, "Airtel Down again, #airtelisdown", while another user posted, "I’m so confused why Airtel network has been down for days and the company hasn’t made a statement about it. Very irresponsible," A user from UP East said that Airtel was also down in his area. On the other hand, Jio responded to a user complaining about the network error and told him to run a diagnostic in the My Jio app. Vodafone Idea did not see any such latest network outage issues  reported by its subscribers. Airtel Down Again: Customers Across India Report Call Drops, Weak Signals and Internet Outage.

