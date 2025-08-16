Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G sale will officially begin in India on August 16, 2025 (today). The new Blaze AMOLED 2 5G was launched on August 11 with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display supporting 120Hz refresh rate and offered 50MP primary camera powered by Sony sensor. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast-charging and has 7.55mm slim design. It has 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 built-in storage paired with MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G price in India starts at INR 13,499. Realme P4 Pro 5G Launch on August 20, 2025 With 7.68mm Thickness and 7,000mAh Battery; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Price Segment.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Sale Starts Today in India

