New Delhi, December 8: Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 7 Beta programme in selected regions, which brings a glimpse of advanced AI features to enhance user experiences. The latest beta version introduces enhancements to make daily tasks efficient. One UI 7 comes with a new and updated design feature. Additionally, One UI 7 introduces several new AI features to improve the user experience with advanced call transcription, new writing tools, and more.

The One UI 7 beta programme is now open for users of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in several countries, including India, Korea, Germany, Poland, UK, and US, starting from December 5. If you own a Galaxy S24 series smartphone and want to participate in the beta programme, you can apply through the Samsung Members Community. Samsung Galaxy Triple-Foldable Smartphone Likely To Launch in 2026; Check Details.

Samsung One UI 7 Beta Features

One UI 7 introduces improvements to the AI features on Galaxy devices, including enhanced writing assistance tools. These tools are built into the AI OS, which will enable users to work efficiently by selecting text without having to switch between different apps. Users can now summarise content, check for spelling and grammar mistakes, and automatically organise their notes into bullet points with the help of AI. Additionally, One UI 7 enhances its calling features by introducing call transcripts, which are now available in 20 different languages. When you record a call, the conversation will be automatically transcribed. TECNO Phantom V Fold 2, TECNO Phantom V Flip 2 Launched in India; Check Specifications, Features and Prices.

One UI 7 introduces a new design with a new notification system that can make communication easier. Users can now access important information from the lock screen of their smartphone. It includes "Now Bar," which will show relevant activities from Music, Recording, Stopwatch, Interpreter, and more. One UI 7 brings a simplified home screen along with new designs for its widgets and lock screen. Additionally, the camera interface has been improved to provide better control with advanced settings. The buttons, controls, and modes for the camera have been rearranged for a clear view of the photo you are about to take or the video you are recording.

