Lava Storm 5G launch in the smartphone market is set to witness the unveiling of the Lava Storm 5G mobile today at 12 PM on Amazon specials. According to official sources, the Lava Storm 5G India launch date was confirmed for December 21, and it's finally here. The Lava Storm 5G mobile is expected to bring competitive features to the entry-level segment. The Lava Storm 5G is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 processor, suggesting smooth performance. With a speculated price tag under Rs 15,000, the Lava Storm 5G launch is ready to launch under the 5G smartphone category. The Lava Storm 5G will have a dual camera system, which is expected with a 50 MP main AI sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. It is also expected to have a 12 MP selfie camera and might run on an Android 13-based interface. Apple Vision Pro Launch in February 2024 With VisionOS: Reports.

Lava Storm 5G Mobile Launching Today at 12 PM

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)