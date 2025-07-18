Meta AI has rolled out a new feature called "Imagine Me" for Indian users that allows them to create AI-generated images using text prompts on various Meta tools. They can create images of themselves on WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. To perform this action using Meta AI 'Imagine Me' feature, the users must upload three selfies and a prompt. They will get personalised, editable images carrying a watermark "AI-Generated". The users can regenerate or delete the images as well. ChatGPT Agent Released: OpenAI Launches Its New Tool That Can Execute Various Tasks on Behalf of Users Using Its Own Computer, Rolling Out to Pro, Plus and Team Users.

'Imagine Me' Launched by Meta AI for WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger Platforms

