Google.com attracted the most website traffic in India in the month of March 2023. Other websites which attracted the most traffic in India the past month include Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Aajtak and others. Cricbuzz and Twitter also featured in top 10. Here’s a list of the most visited websites in India for March 2023. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Rolling Out Limit Polls to Only One Choice Feature on Android.

Most Visited Websites in India in March 2023

🇮🇳Most Visited Websites in India in Mar 2023 1. google. com 2. youTube. com 3. facebook. com 4. Instagram. com 5. aajtak. in 6. samsung. com 7. whatsapp. com 8. cricbuzz. com 9. twitter. com 10. amazon. in (SimilarWeb) — World Index (@theworldindex) April 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)