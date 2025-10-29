Motorola is set to launch its new Moto G67 Power smartphone in India on November 5, 2025. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone maker has confirmed a few specifications of the Moto G67 Power. The upcoming smartphone from Motorola will feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. The device will come with a 7,000mAh battery that uses Silicon Carbon technology. The smartphone will also feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with 4K video recording support. OPPO ENCO X3s Earbuds Launched Alongside OPPO Find X9 Pro and OPPO Find X9 Globally; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Moto G67 Power Launch Date in India

Meet the all-new moto g67 POWER — built to keep you going longer and faster. With a segment-leading 7000mAh battery powered by Silicon Carbon tech, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera with 4K recording, and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 for blazing speed. Launching 5th November. pic.twitter.com/bMhW2LTnQ0 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 29, 2025

