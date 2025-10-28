The OPPO Enco X3s premium earbuds have been launched in the global market alongside the OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro flagship smartphones. The new TWS earbuds from OPPO offer up to 45 hours of total playback with the case, dual dynamic drivers with powerful dual DACs, Dynaudio sound tuning, 55dB ANC with a 5,500Hz ultra-wide frequency range, an IP55 dust and water resistance rating, and Hi-Res Audio support with the LDHC 5.0 codec. The Enco X3s also feature AI Clear Call, AI Translate, and balanced sound. They support Dual Connection and come with Bluetooth 5.4. Audio settings can be further customised through the HeyMelody app. The OPPO Enco X3s price in the global market starts at EUR 129 (around INR 13,200). OPPO Find X9 Pro Launched in Global Market With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, 7,500mAh Battery; Check Starting Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Enco X3s Price Revealed, Costs EUR 129 in Global Market

OPPO ENCO X3s Price Image (Photo Credits: OPPO)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OPPO). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)