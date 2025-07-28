Moto G86 Power 5G will launch in India with IP68, IP69, and MIL-810H Military-Grade Protection. The company confirmed the feature of the smartphone in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 28, 2025. The post read, "With IP68 and IP69 Protection and MIL-810H Military-Grade Protection, it’s engineered to withstand dust, dirt, and even powerful water jets so you can explore without hesitation or limits." The smartphone will also come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and will feature a 50MP primary camera. It will include Gorilla Glass 7i for protection against drops and scratches. Reports suggest that the Moto G86 Power 5G could be launched at a price of around INR 16,999 in India. Vivo V60 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Moto G86 Power 5G Features

