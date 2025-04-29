Motorola Edge 60 Pro launched in India scheduled on April 30. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with an IP68 + IP69 certified for water and dust protection. The smartphone will feature a 50MP Sony-LYTIA 700C camera with motoAI features. It will also be equipped with a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera. The smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved display with 1.5K resolution. Edge 60 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek 8350 Extreme processor. The smartphone will come with a 6,000mAh battery and 90W fast charging support. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro price in India is expected to be around INR 30,000. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date and Price Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Camera Features

#MotorolaEdge60Pro comes with Segment's best 50MP Sony-LYTIA 700C Video Camera with magical #motoAI features & Auto Video Enhancement for flawless videos everytime in every light. Launching on Flipkart | https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo | Leading retail stores. Preorder starts on 30/04. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 27, 2025

