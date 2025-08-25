Motorola Edge 60 PRO new 'Walnut Finish' variant is set to go on sale today (August 25, 2025) in India. The colour variant comes with the same quad-camera setup on the rear and offers personalised Moto AI features. Motorola Edge 60 PRO includes a 1.5K curved pOLED display, military-grade durability, Sony LYTIA 50MP primary camera, and other features available in the standard variant. Motorola Edge 60 PRO price is expected to be around the same INR 29,999 or higher than the standard variant. It will go on sale on Flipkart and Amazon. Realme P4 5G Sale Begins in India Today With 7,000mAh Battery, Check Price, Specifications and Features Here; Realme P4 Pro 5G Sale Starts on August 27, 2025.

Motorola Edge 60 PRO Sale for ‘Walnut Finish’ Begins Today in India

