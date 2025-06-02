Motorola Razr 60 sale will officially begin in India on June 4, 2025. The foldable flip-style smartphone was launched in India on May 28, 2025, with a 6.9-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 3.6-inch pOLED cover display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor. The Motorola flip phone included a 50MP+13MP rear camera and a 32MP selfie camera. It was launched with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Motorola Razr 60 price in India starts at INR 49,999, and it additionally includes a 4,500mAh battery with 30W wired, 15W wireless charging, AI features, Android 15-based OS and more. iQOO Neo 10 First Sale Begins Today in India for Pre-Booking Users Only; Official Sale Starts on June 3; Check Price, Specifications, and Features of Each Variant.

Motorola Razr 60 Flip Smartphone Will Go on Sale Starting From June 4, 2025

