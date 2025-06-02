The iQOO Neo 10 sale will start today in India for pre-booking users. The iQOO Neo 10 pre-bookings began on May 26, 2025, allowing users to get the device early. iQOO Neo 10 comes with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and Q1 Supercomputing chip on May 26, 2025. It offered a 144Hz 6.78-inch display, 50MP+8MP rear and 32MP selfie cameras and a massive 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. iQOO Neo 10 price in India starts at INR 31,999 for 8GB+128GB and INR 33,999 for 8GB+256GB variant. The higher variants, which have 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB configurations, are available at INR 35,999 and INR 40,999. The official sale will begin on June 3, 2025 for all interested buyers. Lava Bold N1 Pro Sale Begins Today in India, Smartphone Offers 6.67-inch 120Hz Display; Check Price, Other Specifications and Features Here.

iQOO Neo 10 Pre-Bookings Users to Get Their First Sale Open Today at 12 PM

Power that leads the pack. ⚡ The #iQOONeo10 is powered by the blazing-fast Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, making it the Fastest Smartphone in the segment*. Sale starts TODAY at 12 PM exclusively for pre-booking users. Get ready to experience speed like never before. Starting at… pic.twitter.com/qg3ByEYVsJ — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 2, 2025

