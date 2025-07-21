Motorola India shared a post on July 21, 2025, hinting at the arrival of a new smartphone. The company shared a post on July 21, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and said, “Get ready to power through everything, effortlessly Work, play, create - no limits, just possibilities.” While the official model name is yet to be revealed, Motorola is expected to announce the model name and launch date in the coming days. The upcoming smartphone from Motorola appears to feature a triple rear camera setup along with a flashlight. Though exact specifications have not been confirmed, we have to wait till the company reveals its features and other details. OnePlus Teases New Product and Confirms Revealing on July 23, 2025; Know More Details.

Motorola Upcoming Smartphone

Get ready to power through everything, effortlessly Work, play, create — no limits, just possibilities. #Motorola #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/TAC3WsdK74 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 21, 2025

