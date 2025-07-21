OnePlus India has shared a teaser image of its upcoming product or event on social media platform X. The Chinese smartphone maker said, "Something's cooking... What though?". OnePlus shared a hashtag "#ComingSoon" and posted an image of the upper side of a rectangular object likely hinting a smartphone or a tablet or any other product. The company confirmed that it would reveal the teased product on July 23, 2025. On the image, the text read - "Guess Who's here?" Realme Buds T200 Battery Life Teased, Launch in India on July 24; Check Specifications and Features.

OnePlus New Teaser Dropped, Product Reveal on July 23

