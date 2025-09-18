Nothing Ear 3 launch is set on September 18, 2025 (today) in India. The new earbuds will be launched in India with a transparent design and have some notable features like a "Talk" button on the charging case. Nothing Ear 3 is expected to launch today with a metal design, 12mm dynamic drivers, 10 hours of battery life on the earbuds and 38 hours with the charging case. It is expected to get LDAC support. Besides, Nothing confirmed that Ear 3 would have Super Mic. Meta Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Supports WhatsApp for Making Video Calls, Sending Messages and POV Sharing.

Nothing Ear 3 Launching Today in India

Ear (3) with Super Mic. Now they can hear you. pic.twitter.com/dRvxDf9PPh — Nothing (@nothing) September 16, 2025

