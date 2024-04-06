Grok AI is now available for all the X premium users at $8 monthly. Elon Musk confirmed to roll out the Grok AI chatbot to all the premium+ plus users last month. Grok is a generative AI chatbot developed by xAI and based on LLM. Elon Musk confirmed enabling Grok for all premium users after announcing the open-source Grok-1 for all users. According to a DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) post on X, the Grok AI chatbot costs 60% less than the ChatGPT developed by OpenAI. While Grok is $8 per month, the OpenAI's ChatGPT is $20 per month. Tesla Robotaxi Release Date Confirmed: Elon Musk-Run EV Company To Launch New Next-Gen Self-Driving Vehicle on August 8, 2024.

Grok Now Available to All X Premium Users:

Grok is now available to all 𝕏 Premium Users. It costs approximately 60% less than OpenAI's GPT-4. 𝕏 Premium: $8 per month 🇺🇸 GPT-4: $20 per month pic.twitter.com/hNeRpAjHKR — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 6, 2024

