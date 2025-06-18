Nothing Phone 3 is confirmed to launch in India with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor on July 1, 2025. The processor usually scores around 2 million scores on AnTuTu benchmarks. Nothing Phone 3 will be launched in India with a 50MP+50MP rear camera setup, and it may have a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone will come with a 5,000mAh battery, likely with 50W fast-charging support, and a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This time, Nothing Phone 3 will not come with the Glyph Interface that has been present in all the other devices. Nothing Phone 3 price is expected to be around INR 50,000 to INR 70,000. However, based on the reveal of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, the price could be lower. Redmi Pad 2 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Redmi Tablet Launched in India.

Nothing Phone 3 to Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, Coming on July 1, 2025

Everything enhanced. With the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. pic.twitter.com/J7pCciee2d — Nothing (@nothing) June 17, 2025

