OnePlus 13s 5G sale will officially begin today in India at 12 PM. Customers can buy this new compact device on the official OnePlus website, Amazon and other e-commerce websites. The OnePlus 13s 5G was launched on June 5, 2025, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6.3-inch ProXDR LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It has a 5,850mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. OnePlus 13s has a 50MP AF wide camera, a 50MP AF telephoto camera on the rear, and a 32 AF selfie camera. OnePlus 13s price in India starts at INR 54,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and INR 59,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. With the discount, it starts at INR 49,999. Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, Huawei Pura 80 Pro Plus, Huawei Pura 80 Pro Prices, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Newly Launched Huawei Pura 80 Series in China.

OnePlus 13s 5G Sale Will Begin in India Today

The wait’s almost over. Get your hands on the #OnePlus13s tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/6pGuv6WtXQ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 11, 2025

