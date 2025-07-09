Motorola will launch its new Moto G96 5G smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 today. The upcoming Moto G96 5G will include a 6.67-inch 3D pOLED 3D Curved 144Hz display with FHD+ resolution and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It will be offered in 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB internal storage and run on Android 15-based OS. Moto G96 5G will come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The smartphone will have a 5,500mAh battery supporting 33W TurboPower charging, a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide and a 32MP selfie camera. Moto G96 5G price in India is expected to start from INR 22,900. It will feature PANTONE Greener Pastures, PANTONE Cattleya Orchid, PANTONE Ashleigh Blue and PANTONE Dresden Blue colours. Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G Launch in India on July 24, Teased To Feature With ‘Industry’s 1st AI Edit Genie’; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Moto G96 5G Launching Today in India on Flipkart

What’s your reason to grab the new moto g96 5G?​ Is it the segment’s best-in-class 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA™ 700C camera, with Photo Enhancement powered by moto AI for flawless shots?​ Or are you just in love with the Pantone®- curated colours & ultra-premium vegan leather finish? — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 8, 2025

