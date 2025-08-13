GPT-5 comes with new updates. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 13, 2025, and announced updates to ChatGPT. Users can now choose between three modes, which include “Auto”, “Fast”, and “Thinking” for the GPT-5 AI model to offer more control over performance. Altman said, “Most users will want Auto, but the additional control will be useful for some people.” The GPT-5 Thinking mode now allows 3,000 messages per week, with extra capacity on GPT-5 Thinking mini after hitting that limit. The context limit for GPT-5 Thinking is set at 1,96,000 tokens. Altman also confirmed that GPT-4o is available again in the model picker for all paid users. He also added that GPT 4.5 will stay exclusive to Pro users due to its high GPU cost. Altman said, "We are working on an update to GPT-5’s personality which should feel warmer than the current personality but not as annoying (to most users) as GPT-4o." Apple Denies Favouritism to OpenAI ChatGPT in App Store Rankings, Calls Platform ‘Fair and Free of Bias’ After Elon Musk’s Claims.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Shares ChatGPT Update

Updates to ChatGPT: You can now choose between “Auto”, “Fast”, and “Thinking” for GPT-5. Most users will want Auto, but the additional control will be useful for some people. Rate limits are now 3,000 messages/week with GPT-5 Thinking, and then extra capacity on GPT-5 Thinking… — Sam Altman (@sama) August 13, 2025

