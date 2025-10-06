Moto G06 Power will be a new entry-level smartphone launched by Motorola in India tomorrow with a massive 7,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging through a wired connection and a 5MP quad-pixel primary camera. The upcoming model will feature a 6.88-inch large display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and support a 120Hz refresh rate. Moto G06 Power will be offered in a vegan leather design and feature the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC. It will have an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water. The Moto G06 Power price in India is expected to be around INR 8,000. Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications Leaked, Smartphone Likely To Feature 200MP Periscope Camera; Check Other Specifications and Features.

Moto G06 Power Launching Tomorrow in India

Step into a bigger, brighter experience with the moto g06 POWER. Its massive 6.88" HD+ display makes every frame feel larger than life. High Brightness Mode ensures clarity even under the harshest sunlight, while Water Touch tech keeps the screen responsive even with wet fingers. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Motorola India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)