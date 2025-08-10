Redmi 15 5G is set to launch in India on August 19, 2025, with a 6.9-inch 144Hz AdaptiveSync display and a 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, Xiaomi HyperOS 2, and 50MP AI Dual cameras with AI-powered photography features. Redmi India has confirmed that its new Redmi 15 5G smartphone will be offered in Royal Chrome Design in Sandy Purple, Midnight Black and Frosted White shades. Redmi 15 5G price in India will be under INR 20,000. OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro Launch Confirmed on August 11 Alongside OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Smartphones; Check Specifications and Features.

Redmi 15 5G Launching on August 19, 2025 With Sandy Purple Shade

A shade that's both bold and beautiful. Introducing Sandy Purple, the latest color to join the Redmi 15 5G family. Get ready for a touch of elegance. Power Revolution. Launching on 19th Aug. pic.twitter.com/lm1O3UC3ZA — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 10, 2025

