Perplexity AI announced a partnership with the OpenTable app in order to integrate restaurant reservations directly to the platform. The Arvind Srinivas-run AI company said, "Perplexity is partnering with @OpenTable to bring restaurant reservations directly into Perplexity products". The people looking for food and using Perplexity AI can directly use the search option to find the hotels based on their preferences and pick a date for a reservation. The platform will book it via the OpenTable application. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing ‘Guest Chats’ To Allow Users Without WhatsApp Accounts To Communicate via Direct Link.

Perplexity AI Now Allows Users Book Reservation for Restaurant via OpenTable App Partnership

Need a table? Just ask. Perplexity is partnering with @OpenTable to bring restaurant reservations directly into Perplexity products. pic.twitter.com/ykWIo2zb4r — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) August 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)