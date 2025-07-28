Elon Musk's xAI released a new Grok update version 1.1.27 for iOS users. The new Grok iOS update ensures that users get the latest features on their Apple iPhones. The new update has introduced Companion notifications on the iOS Grok app. Moreover, it fixed some known issues and bugs to improve performance. Besides, xAI has already added features like DeepSearch, Real-Time X Data, Privacy, Image Generation and Think among others. Elon Musk Responds on Grok AI Facing ‘Consensus Bias’, Says ‘Grok Will Sometimes Make Mistakes, We're Working on This’.

Grok New Update Released for iOS Users

BREAKING: A new update for the Grok app is now available on iOS. It now supports Companion notifications, along with bug fixes and performance improvements. Update your app to v1.1.27 now! pic.twitter.com/XPAWE1zDT0 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 28, 2025

