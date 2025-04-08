POCO C71 sale in now live in India. The smartphone is available on Flipkart. It is powered by Unisoc T7250 processor and comes with a 6.88-inch HD+ display. It features a 32MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and 5,200mh battery, which supports 15W fast-charging. It is available in Cool Blue, Desert Gold and Power Black colour options. The Poco C71 price in India starts at INR 6,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The smartphone with 6GB + 128GB is available at INR 7,499. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Likely To Soon Launch in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO C71 Sale Now Live in India

