POCO M7 Plus 5G will launch in India on August 13, 2025. The smartphone will come with a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz of refresh rate. The device will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and will support 18W reverse charging. As per reports, the smartphone may be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and will likely come with a 50MP main camera. The POCO M7 Plus 5G price in India is expected to come under INR 15,000. Realme P4 Pro, Realme P4 Launch in India on August 20; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming Realme P4 Series Smartphones.

POCO M7 Plus 5G Will Launch in India on August 13; Check Details

🚀POCO M7 Plus is HERE! 6.9" MEGA SCREEN 📱 + 144Hz HYPER SMOOTH⚡ = NEXT- LEVEL VISUALS 🤯 13 AUG | Only on Flipkart pic.twitter.com/GuN2dgiGK9 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 11, 2025

