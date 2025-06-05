POVA Curve 5G sale will officially begin today, June 5, 2025, in India at 12 PM. The smartphone with Starship-inspired sleek and futuristic design was launched by POVA Mobile India on May 29, 2025. It packs a 5,500mAh battery and 45W fast charging support. It has a 6.78-inch 144Hz curved AMOLED display and boasts 7.45mm thickness. POVA Curve 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor. It includes a 64MP primary and 2MP secondary rear camera and a 13MP front camera. Moreover, POVA Curve 5G offers Ella AI Smart Assistant support and various AI features. POVA Curve 5G is available in Magic Silver, Neon Cyan, and Greek Black. The price in India starts at INR 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 16,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. OnePlus 13s Launch Today in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

POVA Curve 5G Sale Will Be Live Today at 12 PM

