OnePlus 13s will launch today in India with a compact design and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The highly anticipated smartphone from OnePlus will be introduced in India at 12 PM during the OnePlus 13s Launch Event. OnePlus 13s is expected to have a 6,260mAh battery with 80W or 90W wired charging, 50MP+50MP rear cameras, a 32MP selfie camera and a smaller 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display. Besides, the OnePlus 13s 5G will come with various AI features and design changes like the "Plus Key" and the Action button key in iPhones, which are around INR 55,000 to INR 60,000 in the price range. Vivo T4 Ultra India Launch Confirmed on June 11, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13s Launching Today in India at 12 PM

Once you start talking about it, you'll never want to stop. #OnePlus13s launches tomorrow, 12 noon. Know more: https://t.co/vGl4VNiU6p pic.twitter.com/vlY2omKcqc — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 4, 2025

