PUBG: Battlegrounds shared a post on June 9, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the return of its Double G-Coin event. The PUBG Battlegrounds Double G-Coin event will give its players a chance to double their G-Coin and unlock more unique items. As per the post, the event will start on June 11, 2025, for PC users and on June 19, 2025 for console users. It will run for a limited time, so players are encouraged to take part early and make the most of the offer. PUBG Ranked Revamp Season 36 Coming Soon, Will Feature Duo Mode, Recall System and More; Check Details.

PUBG Battlegrounds Double G-Coin Event

⚠ BREAKING: The DOUBLE G-COIN event is back! This is your chance to double your G-COIN and unlock more unique items. Starts on (PC) June 11 / (Console) June 19, for limited time only. pic.twitter.com/SeLcRPd1fw — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) June 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)