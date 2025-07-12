PUBG Battlegrounds support team shared a post on July 12, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) at 10:02 AM IST, and informed players about a technical issue affecting the PC version of the game. The team stated, “We are currently experiencing an issue where the Step-Up page is intermittently not displayed when accessing the store. If the Step-Up page does not appear, please try restarting the lobby. We apologize for the inconvenience.” At 12:14 PM IST, the team shared another post confirming that the issue had been resolved. Apple Arcade New Game Announcement: Tech Giant To Add 4 Exclusive Games to Its Cloud-Based Arcade Services on August 7, 2025; Check Details.

PUBG Battlegrounds Fixes Step-Up Page Issue

[PC] Issue where the Step-Up page is intermittently not displayed in the store (Resolved) The issue has been resolved at 06:39 UTC. https://t.co/CWXmTVejQO — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) July 12, 2025

