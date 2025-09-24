PUBG Mobile has teased a new game mode that is set to release on September 26, 2025. The announcement was made earlier in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 21, where the makers said, "A new thrilling pursuit and escape game mode is coming to PUBG MOBILE. Get ready for UNFAIL, arriving September 26." In a recent post, PUBG Mobile described UNFAIL as a new game mode built around intense chase-and-escape action. The post read, "A new thrilling pursuit and escape game mode is coming to PUBG MOBILE." In this mode, four players take on the role of survivors trying to escape with their lives, while a single Predator is tasked with tracking them down. Xbox New Update: Cross-Platform Play Gets an Upgrade, Gamers Can Access Play History Across PC, Handheld and Console Devices Including All Cloud-Playable Games.

‘New Thrilling Pursuit and Escape Game Mode’ Coming to PUBG MOBILE on September 26

A new thrilling pursuit and escape game mode is coming to PUBG MOBILE. UNFAIL pits four survivors 🏃‍➡️ attempting to flee with their lives, while one Predator 🗡️ hunts them down. ➡️ Learn how the new game mode works, and prepare yourself for September 26 when UNFAIL launches!… pic.twitter.com/0g1uvWerlv — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 23, 2025

‘UNFAIL Arriving September 26’

A new thrilling pursuit and escape game mode is coming to PUBG MOBILE. 😱 Get ready for UNFAIL, arriving September 26. 📲 https://t.co/iLvatyPRab#PUBGMOBILE #UNFAIL #PUBGM400 pic.twitter.com/K8YdZnfNGq — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PUBG Mobile). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

