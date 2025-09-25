OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition has been launched in India with a design inspired to evoke the festive vibe. The smartphone comes with the industry’s first heat-sensitive color-changing technology and overall has the same design as the standard variant. The OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition price in India is INR 39,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. With offers, the price could go down to INR 36,999. The OPPO Reno14 Diwali Edition features a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, IP66/IP68/IP69 rarting, 50MP main, 50MP telephoto with 3.5x zoom, 8MP ultra-wide, and 50MP front cameras. It has the same MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It runs on ColorOS 15 and offers GenAI features like AI Translate and AI VoiceScribe. Additionally, it gets an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass 7i. Realme New Smartphone Coming? Company Shares Teaser Image on Social Media Hinting at Possible Collaboration, Sparking Curiosity Among Fans, Says Report.

OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

Innovation meets festive magic! The OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition with Industry’s First Heat-Sensitive Color-Changing Technology for India is here to light up your festive season. Yours at ₹39,999.#OPPOIndia #PayZeroWorryZero #OPPOIndiaFestiveOffers #ShineBrighter #TumJagmagao pic.twitter.com/AV6Tc0cHd0 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 25, 2025

