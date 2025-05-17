POVA Curve 5G is confirmed to launch soon in India with elegant design and segment-specific features. POVA Mobile India, a smartphone brand from Chinese company TECNO Mobile shared a teaser image of POVA Curve 5G smartphone hinting at curved design. According to a report by GSMArena, POVA Curve 5G will launch with a 6.8-inch 144Hz display with 1,080 x 2,436 pixel resolution. POVA Mobile India is expected to announce official details soon. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Details Leaked: Apple iPhone 17 Series May Launch in September 2025; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

POVA Curve 5G Coming Soon in India With Curved Display

Curves in all the right places 😏 POVA Curve 5G is making its way to you. Stay tuned.#POVA | #POVACurve5G pic.twitter.com/zhVxddKg9K — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) May 16, 2025

