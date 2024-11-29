Realme launched the Realme GT 7 Pro in India, with its first sale going live today. The new flagship smartphone from Realme was launched on November 26, 2024. The Realme GT 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It features a 6.78-inch curved display with a 1.5K resolution. On the rear, the GT 7 Pro features an AI-powered triple camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope lens, and a Sony IMX355 sensor. Additionally, the smartphone is equipped with a 5,800mAh battery, which supports 120W fast charging. The Realme GT 7 Pro is available for INR 56,999 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The top variant, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is priced at INR 62,999. The first sale of Realme GT 7 Pro has started today at 12 PM. You will be able to purchase the smartphone from Amazon India, the official Realme website, and retail stores. Black Friday Sale 2024: Xiaomi Pad 6 Now Available at Discount Price; Check Features and Price Details.

Realme GT 7 Pro First Sale Begins Today in India

The wait is over! #realmeGT7Pro First Sale is LIVE! India’s 1st smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset—redefining speed & performance - Starting at just ₹56,999* Buy nowhttps://t.co/NIcF1bLrnshttps://t.co/UZggadCkUq#ExploreTheUnexplored #GT7ProFirst8EliteFlagship pic.twitter.com/wPiEYncWFr — realme (@realmeIndia) November 29, 2024

