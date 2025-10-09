Realme has teased a strategic partnership with RICOH IMAGING COMPANY LTD., and the official cooperation launch is scheduled for October 14, 2025, in Beijing, China. The collaboration will bring Realme’s innovation and RICOH’s expertise in imaging. OPPO has partnered with Hasselblad and Vivo with Zeiss, and now Realme is teaming up with another camera expert to enhance mobile photography even further. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 9, 2025, Realme said, "When realme innovation meets RICOH GR mastery, every snap becomes a story of self-expression." The partnership will likely deliver a unique photography experience in the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro and further devices. The Realme GT 8 Pro will benefit from in-depth customisations by Realme and Ricoh GR’s R&D teams. In a press release, Realme said, "After four years of preparation, this collaboration is positioned as one of the industry’s most profound imaging partnerships." Nothing CEO Carl Pei Partners With Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath, Hints New Developments Ahead and Says ‘We Make Tech Fun and Inspire Creativity’.

Realme and RICOH Collaboration

Two worlds. One vision. When realme innovation meets RICOH GR mastery, every snap becomes a story of self-expression. For those who frame life their way, it’s time to Snap by No Rules. Mark your calendars, all will be revealed on 14th October. Don’t miss out on this epic… pic.twitter.com/Wek2Paq5RQ — realme (@realmeIndia) October 9, 2025

