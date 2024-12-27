Redmi India announced that its upcoming Redmi 14C 5G launch will take place on January 6, 2025, globally. The smartphone is expected to offer dual 5G SIM support. It will also be available in three colour options. The Redmi 14C 5G may be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone may feature a 6.68-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and 50MP primary camera. The smartphone may be equipped with a 5,160mAh battery, which will likely support 18W charging capability. The Redmi 14C 5G is said to run on HyperOS based on Android 14. Lava Yuva 2 5G Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Smartphone From Lava Mobiles.

Redmi 14C 5G Launch on January 6, 2025

Introducing the all-new #Redmi14C 5G – the #2025G smartphone everyone has been waiting for! It’s time to make a style resolution and elevate your connectivity with the power of #5G. Launching on 6th January 2025. Get notified: https://t.co/kUp6U9oLHq — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 27, 2024

