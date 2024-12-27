New Delhi, December 27: Lava Mobiles has launched its latest smartphone, the Lava Yuva 2 5G, in India. The new smartphone will deliver a 5G connectivity feature at an affordable price. The Lava Yuva 2 5G brings a mix of modern design, updated specifications, and features.

The Lava Yuva 2 5G has been introduced as an entry-level smartphone in India. The smartphone comes with a premium Marble finish design. It features a unique backlight design on the rear panel that blinks when receiving calls and notifications. The smartphone is available in two colour options, which include Marble Black and Marble White. Vivo Y29 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo.

Lava Yuva 2 5G Specifications and Features

The Lava Yuva 2 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display. The display of the smartphone supports a 90Hz refresh rate and delivers up to 700 nits peak brightness. The smartphone offers 720 x 1612 resolution. The Yuva 2 5G is powered by the UNISOC T760 processor. The Lava Yuva 2 5G comes with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone comes with an AnTuTu score of over 4,40,000.

The Lava Yuva 2 5G features a 50MP primary rear camera and a 2MP secondary camera. The camera features include Pro Mode, Panorama, Filter, Time Lapse, Slow Motion, Night Mode, Intelligent Scanning, Portrait Mode, AI Mode, Burst Mode, Beauty Mode, and HDR Mode. The front camera of the smartphone features an 8MP sensor. The Yuva 2 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging capability. Other features of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and dual stereo speakers. The smartphone runs on Android 14. Nothing Phone 3 Launch in India Soon; Know Release Date, Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Yuva 2 5G Price

The Lava Yuva 2 5G has been launched at a price of INR 9,499. It will be available for purchase at retail stores throughout India. Additionally, the phone offers free home service, which can make it easier for customers to get support when needed.

