Redmi 14C 5G, a budget smartphone from Redmi, is set to launch in the global market and India on January 6, 2024 (tomorrow). The smartphone will offer the segment's first 6.88-inch 120Hz display, premium Starlight design and 5G compatibility. The Redmi 14C 5G will also come with TUV Rheinland certification for flicker-free display and low-blue light. The device will pack Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, offering a 4,50,000 AnTuTu score, a larger 5,160mAh with a 33W fast-charger in the box. The Redmi 14C 5G will have a 50MP dual camera for taking higher-quality images. It will also boast an IP52 rating. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Expected on January 22 With Snapdragon 8 Elite; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Redmi 14C 5G Launch Set for India on January 6, 2025 (Tomorrow)

Party just got LOUDER! The all-new #Redmi14C 5G comes with a 150% volume boost to keep your vibes alive and unstoppable. 🔊 Launching January 6th, 2025. Are you ready for the #2025G experience? Get notified: https://t.co/kUp6U9oLHq pic.twitter.com/y44AtztdV0 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 5, 2025

