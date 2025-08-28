REDMI 15 5G sale will officially begin in India on August 28, 2025 (today). The interested customers can get this smartphone powered by a 7,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast-charging and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor mated with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It offers a 6.9-inch 144Hz Adaptive Sync display in the INR 15,000 segment. The smartphone provides 850 nits of brightness and FHD+ resolution. It has 50MP AI dual cameras, 8MP front-camera, IP64 rating, 8.40mm thickness, 217 gram weight , and various other features. REDMI 15 5G price in India for the 6GB+128GB variant starts at INR 14,999, for the 8GB+128GB it is INR 16,999. Samsung Galaxy Event 2025 Date Announced, Company To Launch Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series on September 4, 2025.

REDMI 15 5G Sale Today at 12 PM

The #Redmi15 5G with 18W Reverse Charging isn’t just for you, it’s for your whole squad. From earbuds to another smartphone… see how many devices it can power up effortlessly. Who’s the real mAhA Boss now? 😉 Sale starts tomorrow! Know more: https://t.co/u8jSJ46IXI pic.twitter.com/jDzajeIKzR — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)