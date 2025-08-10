OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro, OPPO's new earbuds, are confirmed to launch in India on August 11, 2025, alongside the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G smartphones. OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro will have Bluetooth 5.4 support, 54 hours of playback with the case and 12 hours with the buds, AAC and SBS codecs, an IP55 rating and 12.4mm Dynamic Drivers. The OPPO earbuds will come with a 58mAh battery and 10 10-metre range. OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro also supports 10-minute quick charge, allowing users to get 4 hours of playback. OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G, OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Launch in India on August 11, 2025; From Specifications to Features and Expected Price, Know Everything About OPPO K13 Turbo Pro Series 5G.

OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro Specifications, Launch Confirmed

✨ OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro Launching 🚀 → 🗓️ 11th Aug | India 🇮🇳@OPPOIndia pic.twitter.com/dguGvvUQnS — Rohan Keshri (@rohankeshri72) August 10, 2025

