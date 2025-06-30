POCO F7 5G sale will officially start in India tomorrow, July 1, 2025. The latest smartphone in POCO’s F series packs a 7,550mAh battery, 90W fast charging, 22.5W reverse charging, and runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. POCO F7 5G features LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP selfie shooter. The smartphone has a 120Hz AMOLED panel with 3,200 nits peak brightness, 1.5K resolution and support of HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. POCO F7 5G price in India starts at INR 29,999 for 12GB+256GB variant and INR 31,999 for 12GB+512GB. Additionally, the customers can get an INR 2,000 discount on select bank cards. iQOO 13 5G New ‘Green’ Colour Variant To Launch on July 4, 2025 in India During Amazon Prime Day; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO F7 5G Sale Begins on July 1, 2025 (Tomorrow) in India at 12 PM

Outruns. Outlasts. Outpowers! 🔥 The POCO F7 5G comes with the battery life your screen time deserves.🔋 Know More: https://t.co/UhMGGx9839 First Sale on 1st July 2025, 12Noon. Only on Flipkart. All Power. No BS. pic.twitter.com/dchM6irzTt — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) June 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)