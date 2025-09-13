Robby Walker, one of Apple’s top artificial intelligence executives, will reportedly leave the tech giant in October 2025. He is expected to step down next month amid Apple’s investment in AI to rival Google and OpenAI. Walker oversaw Siri voice assistance until earlier this year, before the work was transferred to Apple’s software chief Craig Federighi. He played a crucial role in Apple’s AI push, improving Siri’s functionality and shaping its direction. The exit comes at a time when Meta has hired several of Apple’s top-performing employees, and the company is struggling with AI development. The information was published by a Bloomberg report. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Details Leaked; Check Expected Specifications and Features.
Apple's Top Executive Robby Walker Leaving Company Next Month
Rating:3
TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations
