Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will launch in India on October 10, 2025. The Galaxy M17 5G will come with a 7.5mm slim design, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and an IP54 rating. It will also support Circle to Search from Google, which will allow its users to search directly from their screens. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung said, "The Monster in motion loaded with 50MP No Shake Cam for stable videos even on the move." The “No Shake Cam” feature is expected to help its users to capture clear videos while moving. The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G camera setup will include a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 13MP front camera. With this new launch, Samsung aims to attract users looking for a slim, stylish, and capable 5G smartphone. OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Update Launch in India on October 16; Check Expected Devices To Receive the Update.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Camera Specs

Introducing the all-new Galaxy M17 5G – The Monster in motion loaded with 50MP No Shake Cam for stable videos even on the move, durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and IP54 protection, 7.5mm slim and classy design and Circle to Search with Google. Launching on 10th Oct. Head… pic.twitter.com/eAwl9ZslgX — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) October 7, 2025

