After launching the most anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Samsung Galaxy S24 globally during Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung has announced a 'Samsung Live' event for India on January 18 (today) at 12 PM. According to the website, Samsung Live event will allow users to get the S24 Ultra in Special edition colours. It will also allow them to get early delivery, the best online exchange value and many other benefits. The Pre-reserve starts at Rs 1,999, which, according to Samsung, is refundable and will allow them to get extra benefits worth Rs 5,000. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series With Galaxy AI-Powered Features Launched During Galaxy Unpacked: From Specifications to Features and Price, Know Everything About Samsung’s Flagship Series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series and Galaxy AI, Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samsung India (@samsungindia)

Samsung Galaxy AI 'Circle to Search' Feature:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samsung India (@samsungindia)

Samsung Live Event Today at 12 PM, Check Live Streaming Link:

