Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event is set to begin on July 9, 2025, at 10 AM ET. The Galaxy Unpacked event will be livestreamed in India today at 7:30 PM IST and will likely introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable smartphones. Reports also hinted that Samsung will launch a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model and the Galaxy Watch 8 series. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to launch with a 216-gram weight, 4.2mm thickness (when unfolded) and 8.9mm thickness (when folded), a 4,400mAh battery, a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, up to 1TB storage option, a 200MP camera sensor, etc. Samsung Z Flip 7 may have a 50MP primary camera, a 4,300mAh battery and a 4.1-inch cover screen. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE (Fan Edition) could come with 128GB/256GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series could come with Exynos W1000 chipset, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and OneUI 8.0 Watch. Samsung Partners With DC and Warner Bros. To Deliver ‘Super Big’ Superman Experience to Fans Ahead of Movie Release on July 11, 2025.

Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 Event Set to Begin Today, Likely Launch Galaxy Z Foldable Smartphones

Built to inspire. Made to flex. Jaden Smith is ready, are you? Something’s unfolding Jul. 9, 2025. #GalaxyUnpacked Reserve now at https://t.co/dTlilFNoHy pic.twitter.com/QxDEHcjDlI — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) July 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)